DMX’s Daughter is Raising Money to Produce Docuseries on Fentanyl and Drug Addiction

DMX‘s daughter, Sonovah Hillman, is preparing a four-part docuseries to raise awareness of drug addiction and the use of fentanyl — the single most deadliest drug in the United States.

According to a video posted to a GoFundMe page promoting the project, the 10-year-old shared that she had attended a 10-week program facilitated by Drug Abuse Resistance Education [D.A.R.E.], where she was schooled about the dangers of drugs and the ultimate addiction that would follow.

She later saw a clip on TikTok (shown in the video) from Growing Up Hip Hop, where Master P and two of his children Romeo and TyTyana had a heart-to-heart regarding substance abuse.

“I lost my aunt and uncle to a fentanyl overdose and my dad to a drug addiction,” Sonovah said of her personal ties to the series. “Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class and age group.”

Digging deeper, Sonovah watched interviews of her late father as he talked openly about his drug addiction. This motivated her to talk to other children whose lives have been impacted by a similar struggle.

“I wanted to talk to other kids whose parents had died from an overdose or are still currently using,” she explained. “I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction. I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings, and come up with a solution to healing.”

“I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t even ready to have and try to find out the answer we all want to know. What can we do to help our loved ones get clean and stay clean?”

In April 2021, DMX was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly suffered a drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. Although medical professionals attempted to save his life, the Ruff Ryders legend ultimately passed away. He was 50 years old.