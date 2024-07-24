by Sharelle Burt DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Promises ‘Transparent and Orderly Process’ To Select Presidential Nominee Amid Support of Kamala Harris Everything has to be fair in politics....









Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison announced the party will hold “a transparent and orderly process” to select the 2024 nominee just one day before Vice President Kamala Harris scored enough delegate support.

In a statement released on Jul. 21, Harrison said the party has established rules in order to select a candidate “who can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

“The work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear. In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November,” Harrison said.

“This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

A final draft has not been approved yet, but the DNC chair submitted a rough draft on X, including step one being a committee meeting on Jul. 24. Step two states opening “the window to secure at least 300 delegate nomination signatures” and the final step will be issuing the “Electronic Voting Process to select the nominee.”

Proud to announce that we are moving to the next phase of selecting our Democratic Presidential nominee:



Step… https://t.co/ZvEZ4JusgR — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) July 23, 2024

He vows the process will be completed by Aug. 7, just 12 days before the DNC convention begins in Chicago. “We are living through an unprecedented moment in history and, as a party, we are tackling it with the seriousness that it deserves,” Harrison said during a conference call.

“We are prepared to undertake a transparent, swift and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a nominee representing our values.”

Shortly after President Joe Biden ended his 2024 reelection bid on Jul. 21, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on GOP nominee Donald Trump. Just a little over 24 hours later, Harris secured endorsements from top Democratic legislators, including the Congressional Black Caucus and more than 1,976 delegates, ultimately securing the Democratic nomination.

However, a number of lawmakers are still calling for an open nomination process. According to NBC News, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he would hold off on endorsing Harris until he can speak with Harris and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (NY). Alongside a fair nomination process, Harrison promised to give Biden his flowers during the convention.

In a lengthy social media post, the former U.S. Senate nominee said the country “owes President Biden an enormous debt of gratitude” for all the work he has done over the past four years. “And we will honor that legacy and the decision that he has made today through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years.”