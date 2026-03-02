Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington It’s Time To Do The-Do With ‘The Doux,’ Your Hair Will Fall In Love The Doux delivers clean ingredients among other benefits







What’s more romantic than an investment in personal self-care? Paying attention to your hair’s health is a good jumping-off point.

Licensed cosmetologist Maya Smith established The Doux as a Black-owned haircare brand that delivers science-backed formulas and salon-tested performance products for textured hair. The Doux delivers clean ingredients, high-function styling, and treatment solutions that deliver moisture, strength, and definition at an affordable price point. Consumers are getting the quality typically associated with luxury brands at luxury-brand prices. Budget buying also screams self-care. Do the “Doux” and take a deep dive into BLACK ENTERPRISE’s top three self-serving haircare products.

Deep Hydration Hero: The Doux Sweetest Thing Honey Moisture Mask

The Doux Sweetest Thing Honey Moisture Mask serves as the Deep Hydration Hero. The moisture mask uses super-charged honey to deliver hydration that reaches past the cuticle to transform dry, dull hair into soft, elastic strands. The honey-and-aloe combination in this treatment enhances moisture while strengthening strands and reducing frizz in brittle, heat-damaged curls.

Start with clean, soaking-wet hair before applying the product to your scalp. Massage the product through your curls while gently detangling, then leave it on for 15–30 minutes (using a cap or steamer helps with absorption). Rinse. The Doux official website sells this product for about $16.99 USD. This product suits natural hair enthusiasts who need deep hydration.

Quick Deep Conditioning: The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam

The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam (5-Minute Deep Conditioner) provides fast deep-conditioning results that make hair soft and calm the scalp within minutes. The formula includes honey, green tea, and slip agents to provide the necessary moisture while instantly reducing frizz.

Apply the product to clean, wet hair in sections, detangling as you go. Rinse the product completely after letting it sit for a maximum of 5 minutes. The mint extract creates a mild tingling sensation that indicates improved circulation and conditioning effects. The Doux official store sells this product for approximately $14.99.

Strength + Definition Booster: The Doux Big Poppa Defining Gel

The Doux Big Poppa Defining Gel is a styling treatment gel that provides flexible, defining curls, conditioning them and helping them to resist humidity. The product contains babassu oil and keratin, both of which feed and protect hair during curl formation. The gel works well at creating hold for sleek hairstyles and wash-and-go styles, keeping curls soft and defined. The product is ideal for a treatment-based styling solution that provides definition, softness, hold, and hair health maintenance.

Apply product to damp hair after moisturizing or conditioning, then scrunch through curls or smooth it into twist-outs and wash-and-go styles. The formula delivers strong hold with shine enhancement and frizz control. The Doux Big Poppa Defining Gel sells between $12.97 and $15.99 online and at main retail locations.

The Doux is a sponsor and supporter of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 20th annual Women of Power Summit.



RELATED CONTENT: Lighting The Path For 20 Years Of The Women Of Power Summit, As Shared By One of The Women Behind It