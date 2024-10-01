News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Eastern And Gulf Coast Dockworkers In Negotiations Ahead of Strike Deadline Dockworkers are in negotiations with groups representing the East and Gulf Coast ports to prevent a dangerous strike.







Wage proposals have been exchanged before a strike deadline affecting 45,000 dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports.

A statement Monday from the U.S. Maritime Alliance, representing 36 ports from Maine to Texas, announced that both parties have shifted from their previous stances, the Associated Press reports. Negotiations with the International Longshoreman’s Association, the union representing 45,000 dockworkers, and the alliance, which oversees East and Gulf Coast ports, offer a glimmer of hope for a deal without a major work stoppage that could affect the entire nation.

Along with a six-year contract extension, the alliance’s proposal features a 50% wage increase, a threefold increase in employer contributions to retirement plans, improved healthcare options, and the preservation of existing language-limiting automation.

“We are hopeful that this could allow us to fully resume collective bargaining around the other outstanding issues to reach an agreement,” the alliance statement said.

If a deal isn’t reached, the International Longshoremen’s Association has threatened to strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, a move that could disrupt operations at ports responsible for approximately half of the cargo shipped in and out of the U.S. The union is advocating for a 77% pay increase over six years to tackle inflation issues without the need for excessive overtime. They contend that although many ILA workers can make over $200,000 a year, achieving that figure typically necessitates considerable overtime.

Alongside higher wages, ILA members are advocating for a complete ban on the automation of cranes, gates, and container-moving trucks utilized in the loading and unloading of freight. If the ILA does strike, it will be the first strike by the union since 1977.

It’s been months since both sides engaged in formal negotiations, hinting at the strong possibility of a strike. In a statement released Monday morning, the union claimed that the ports had rejected its demands for a fair contract and suggested that the alliance was determined to push for a strike. However, the coalition has expressed its willingness to negotiate.

A strike could result in delays and higher prices for goods reaching homes and businesses for weeks. A prolonged strike might compel businesses to reimburse shippers for delays, leading to late deliveries during the peak holiday shopping season. Additionally, consumers in the U.S. may face rising prices as retailers deal with supply shortages.

“If the strikes go ahead, they will cause enormous delays across the supply chain, a ripple effect which will no doubt roll into 2025 and cause chaos across the industry,” said Jay Dhokia, founder of supply chain management and logistics firm Pro3PL.