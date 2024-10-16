Doctors Are Switching To A Subscription-Based Model Amid Soaring U.S. Healthcare Costs

Frustrated by rising healthcare costs in the U.S., doctors are turning away from traditional insurance and adopting a subscription-based model for their patients.

Healthcare providers are starting to push back against a system that seemingly prioritizes profit over quality care for patients, Yahoo Finance reported. As a result, more doctors are embracing Direct Primary Care (DPC) — a model that eliminates insurance and lets patients pay physicians directly through consistent monthly or annual fees.

“It’s kind of like Netflix,” Dr. Chris McCarthy, co-founder of Palmetto Proactive in Spartanburg, South Carolina, told Fox Carolina. “You can watch as many shows as you want or no shows. So you can come to the office as often as you need and there is no barrier.”

Under DPC, patients pay a flat monthly fee, usually ranging from $50 to $150, which provides them unlimited access to their primary doctor for services like routine exams, urgent care, and doctor visits—eliminating copays, deductibles, and the high costs associated with traditional healthcare.

“I am convinced that healthcare doesn’t consider the patient,” Dr. Sandra Rosado said. “It is just a business and that is the sad part.”

The model seeks to disrupt the traditional system by eliminating insurance and offering a subscription-based approach that promises an improved healthcare experience. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, DPC reduces financial barriers to routine care, fostering stronger relationships between patients and healthcare providers.

“We will put in stitches if someone cuts their finger, or certain skin conditions, if we can handle it we will take care of skin cancer we will do it,” Dr. McCarthy said.

Some companies, such as Hub City Hospitality in Spartanburg, are adopting DPC as a cost-effective healthcare solution for their employees. Hub City covers 50% of the DPC fee, leaving workers to pay only $28 monthly for coverage, according to Vice President of Human Resources John Trone.

Although DPC presents a hopeful alternative to the traditional insurance-based system, it addresses only a small part of a much larger issue. Health coverage remains a pressing concern for many Americans. A 2022 study found that more than 100 million adults—around 4 in 10—are grappling with debt from medical or dental bills.