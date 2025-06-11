News by Kandiss Edwards Trump Administration Is Forcing DOE Employees To Sit At Home And Get Paid Federal courts have halted the attempt, by the Trump administration, to layoff DOE employees. Costing the Department of education $7 million.







The US Department of Education has placed half of its workforce on leave and is paying $7 million per month.

American Federation of Government Employees Local 252 (AFGE) conducted an analysis after employee cuts. Nearly 1,300 employees accepted severance packages, labeled as buyouts at the beginning of 2025, scheduled to end on June 9. The Trump administration has made it clear its intent to reduce the number of federal agencies, hence, the attempt to push out federal employees.

However, the legality of the buyout packages is under challenge in federal court. In May, a federal court ruled that the dismantling of the DOE is a government overreach. After which, all employees were reinstated and placed on administrative leave. As a result, the current employees will continue to be paid until a resolution is reached.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon echoed the Trump administration’s claims that gutting federal agencies will create a leaner, more efficient government.

The cuts reflect “commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” McMahon said.

CNN reported on the Trump administration’s attempts to push forward with the layoffs. The administration appealed to the Supreme Court to supersede the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals’ previous ruling. Subsequently, the Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Lawyers for the DOE responded to the appeal, citing current law as Trump attempts to expand his authority. The filing outlines the limits of the executive branch.

“The government has been crystal clear in acknowledging that only Congress can eliminate the Department of Education,” the filing stated.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration argues that the power to reduce the size of the federal government lies within the executive branch.

A DOE lawyer, Ariel Shepetovskiy, shared her views with CNN about collecting a paycheck without fulfilling her job duties.

“It feels like garbage to receive pay in exchange for doing nothing,” Shepetovskiy said. “I also feel shame because on some level I feel like a parasite for American taxpayers,” said Shepetovskiy.

Furthermore, Robert Jason Cottrell points out the irony in the situation. Paying employees who are not working is certainly an inefficient use of resources.

“I almost feel like a leech on the system. I am able-bodied and able to go to work to help the nation’s mission to educate our future generations. And I’m not doing that right now.”

