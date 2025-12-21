Politics by Kandiss Edwards DOJ Slammed For Passing Off Diana Ross–Michael Jackson PR Photo As New Epstein Evidence The photo was released as part of a larger batch of materials made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.







The U.S. Department of Justice is facing criticism for releasing a photo of Micheal Jackson and his children in newly published Jeffrey Epstein files.

The DOJ included the redacted image in which Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, and Jackson, alongside their kids Evan Ross, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., and Paris Jackson are posed together. Faces of the children were blurred, causing some people to believe Jackson’s children were potential victims, the Daily Beast reported. The photograph had been taken at a public event in Washington, D.C., not Epstein Island, where the deceased billionaire’s crimes are alleged to have taken place.

Clinton released a statement denouncing what he believes to be smoke and mirrors.

“There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first.

“No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

The White House press office said that the image was released by the Justice Department “with redactions to protect minors and/or victims as required by law,” the Daily Beast reported.

Since the release of the files and the scrutiny surrounding the redactions and misleading photos, the DOJ has removed 16 images it presented as part of the Epstein investigation, including an image of Donald Trump, according to the Daily Beast.

Great catch by @MeidasTouch “The administration inserted a photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross into the Epstein files & falsely implied it showed them with victims.



In reality, it’s a publicly available fundraiser photo featuring Jackson & Ross’s own children pic.twitter.com/zHFCeutmi2 — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) December 20, 2025

The photo was released as part of a larger batch of materials made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The federal law requires unclassified DOJ records related to Epstein to be published. The act set a Dec. 19 deadline for the release of all such documents, but the initial files have drawn criticism for heavy redactions and the omission of key materials.

The documents disclosed in the files are extensive. They include court records, flight logs, and law enforcement materials. However, large portions have been redacted to protect victims’ identities and ongoing investigations. Many victims have been vocal about their experiences with Epstein on his island. Consequently, many observers declare the files fall short of full transparency. The Post said the initial release spanned tens of thousands of pages, but that many pages were heavily blacked out, contributing to public frustration.

