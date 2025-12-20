News by Mary Spiller DOJ Releases Epstein Files Photos Featuring Clinton, Michael Jackson, Chris Tucker, And Other Celebrities Newly disclosed images tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation show prominent public figures in social settings, though officials stress the materials are released without context and do not allege wrongdoing.







The U.S. Department of Justice on Dec. 19 released a new set of photographs and documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, revealing images that include former President Bill Clinton and several well-known celebrities, as required under federal transparency legislation.

As reported by People, the materials were made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandates that records related to Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation be released in a searchable format. The newly disclosed files include photographs showing Epstein alongside high-profile political figures, entertainers and socialites, though officials emphasized the images were released without explanatory context and do not accuse those pictured of criminal conduct.

Among the images are several photos of Clinton socializing with Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. One image shows Clinton relaxing in a hot tub and swimming pool with Epstein and Maxwell, alongside a woman whose face has been obscured. Other photographs depict Clinton standing between Epstein and another man with his arms around them, and seated near a woman on what appears to be a private aircraft.

Another photo shows Clinton attending a dinner with Epstein, Maxwell, and Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. Separate images include Epstein posing next to the late pop star Michael Jackson, who is wearing dark sunglasses and a black jacket with a white flower pinned to his lapel.

Actor Chris Tucker also appears in multiple photos, including one showing him embracing Maxwell on an airport tarmac. Kevin Spacey, who has faced previous sexual misconduct allegations unrelated to Epstein, is visible in a group photo alongside Maxwell, Clinton and others. Magician David Copperfield is shown in one image wearing a bathrobe and embracing Maxwell.

A spokesperson for Clinton directed inquiries to a statement posted on X by Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña. “They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton,” the statement said. “Never has, never will be.”

The statement further argued that Clinton severed ties with Epstein before his crimes became public, adding, “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light… We’re in the first.”

The Justice Department reiterated that individuals appearing in the photos are not accused of wrongdoing. The release comes as part of an ongoing process that remains incomplete. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Dec. 19 that the department is not yet able to publish all Epstein-related materials due to the scale of required redactions.

Today, the Department of Justice publicly released materials related to Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Additional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims.… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) December 19, 2025

“Additional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims,” Blanche wrote in a post on X.

Officials said hundreds of thousands of pages remain under review, and further disclosures are expected as the process moves forward.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Claims He Fell Out With Jeffrey Epstein After He ‘Stole’ Young Women From Mar-A-Lago Spa