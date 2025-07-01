News by Sharelle B. McNair Dollar General Opens Doors For Small Business Partnership Months After DEI Rollback Success stories of the program include Black Paper Party, a Black-owned and women-founded stationary and decor company that heightens access to Black culture friendly products.







Despite a divestment from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, Dollar General is accepting applicants for its Small Business Development (SBD) Program, it announced in a press release.

The announcement encourages small businesses to lean in to learn more about how to secure a spot as a vendor or service provider for the cost-effective company. Starting July 1, Dollar General is seeking applications from companies that have not sold products to the company for the past 18 months and have a goal of exploring partnership opportunities.

With more than 20,000 stores open across 48 states, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Emily Taylor says the company is “committed” to expanding its vendor network. “We are committed to partnering with a growing network of vendors and suppliers from all backgrounds across the United States and beyond who support our efforts to provide our customers with the products they need and want at prices they can afford,” Taylor said.

“We look forward to exploring ways in which we can collaborate to serve the millions of Americans who rely on Dollar General every day.”

Success stories of the program include Black Paper Party, a Black-owned and women-founded stationery and decor company that heightens access to Black culture-friendly products that uplift the holiday and celebration experience. Accepted applicants will gain the opportunity to learn and develop through Dollar General’s SBD Academy in addition to receiving resources that support product discovery.

The program provides access to funding, counseling, training, financial enablement programs, and events.

Selected companies will receive an acceptance e-mail by Aug. 1, 2025, as virtual meetings with SBD leaders and merchandising teams are expected to begin in late August 2025.

The retail company suffered a major blow from a boycott after eliminating its DEI policies. Rev. Jamal Bryant called for an electronic protest urging consumers to conduct “a mass technological campaign of telephone, e-mail, and social media.” “Like other corporations, Dollar General has bowed to pressure from the Trump administration and rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives,” Bryant said.

“Dollar General also needs to be held accountable for failing to invest in the very Black and low-income communities that make up the backbone of their customer base. This isn’t just a corporate retreat −- it’s a betrayal of the people they profit from.”

To regain trust — and to help struggling consumers — Dollar General is marking down over 1,000 items starting July 1 through Labor Day as part of its “7 Days of Savings” summer sale event, according to Retail Dive. Customers can get products such as food, health and wellness, household cleaning, and personal care with discounts of up to 50% off on one item each day.

