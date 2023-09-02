Is Dom Lucre Turning His Twitter Into 'Blacks 4 Trump' Central?

In a series of posts to the X platform, formerly Twitter, former hip-hop executive Dom Lucre criticized the Democratic Party for what he sees as an overreach of its powers relating to the prosecution of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Lucre name-drops Malcolm X in one post while imploring Black women not to bind their votes to the Democratic Party.

“I see a lot of Black men speaking against what is being done to Donald Trump, will Black women finally listen to the leadership of the men?” Lucre asked.

“The Democrat Party would be NOTHING without Black women, remind them that and leave those racist white Democrats alone,” he added.



I see a lot of Black men speaking against what is being done to Donald Trump, will Black women finally listen to the leadership of the men? The Democrat Party would be NOTHING without Black women, remind them that and leave those racist white Democrats alone, We are only… pic.twitter.com/Ylucc78YxP — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 26, 2023

Lucre is also focused on speaking out against Fulton County’s Black District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Trump. He has posted multiple pictures of her photographed with assorted famous Black men in an attempt to discredit her and promised to “expose” her. The replies to his posts are often filled with conspiracy theorists and/or bots.

In the comments section of a video post where Lucre discusses Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision not to support Republican lawmakers in their call to “defund one District Attorney,” most likely referring to Willis, there is a noticeable presence of users who label Kemp as a traitor and suggest that he is compromised. Interestingly, Lucre refrains from addressing or challenging these conspiracy theories.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp REJECTS State Lawmaker’s Effort to Remove Fulton County DA Fani Willis. pic.twitter.com/322cFKsojp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 31, 2023

According to The Intercept, Kemp signed a law to establish a commission that can discipline or remove elected prosecutors over their choices to charge or not charge certain offenses. The law was signed in May, shortly after Willis announced that she would seek charges against the 45th president of the United States. The law is designed to limit the ability of reform-minded prosecutors to create change, but District Attorney Willis doesn’t appear to be interested in reform. Instead, the law can be taken as an attempt to punish the Fulton County DA for seeking to prosecute the former president.



There seem to be many Republicans in Georgia who would welcome that.

Clint Dixon, a Republican state senator in Georgia, posted on Facebook that Willis has an “unabashed goal to become some sort of leftist celebrity.” Dixon also claimed that she should be investigated for using the justice system against her opponents.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Republican state lawmakers in Georgia plan to condemn Willis for daring to prosecute Trump.

These developments fly in the face of Lucre’s rant on social media about the propensity of white liberals to hide their racism in benign actions. The GOP, which Lucre seems to be in alignment with, has been the preferred party for white supremacists to infiltrate, primarily through Donald Trump, say some political observers. Still, Trump and the GOP have enticed new Black voters.

In 2020, exit polls showed that Trump got almost 20% of Black men to vote for him. A piece for Fortune describes Trump’s appeal to these voters as an appeal to “honor culture,” citing voters who praised Trump’s strength and bravado in support of this theory.

Lucre, based on his tweets, seems to have a similar admiration of Trump’s projections of strength as he often heaps praise on Trump and Trump’s acolytes like Trevian Kutti, a publicist who once worked with Kanye West and is one of his co-defendants in Georgia.

Did you know I held an X Space with this Queen 2 months ago? She is the truth. 😍 pic.twitter.com/dFTE46FYMl — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 28, 2023

I’m going to tell my kids this was the Avengers. pic.twitter.com/ZW9KWpkEaG — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 26, 2023

President Donald Trump really solidified his position tonight, there is no comparison it’s obvious that he is still the boss and every other candidate is the apprentice. Enjoy the show. pic.twitter.com/QqBK3iSJfK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 24, 2023

In the same post that Lucre name-drops Malcolm X, he also asks Black women to follow the leadership of Black men who have pledged to walk their own paths. Though there is undoubtedly room for ideological diversity among Black people, many are questioning Lucre’s pro-Trump social media actions.



The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this publication.

