Ni**as 4 Trump’ Fall Into Sunken Place: ‘We Should Make Him King’

A former New York State gubernatorial candidate has gone viral for proudly declaring himself as the leader of the “Ni**as 4 Trump 2024” movement.

Derrick Gibson, a proud Republican who ran for governor of New York but was disqualified from the Republican primary scheduled on June 28, 2022, has now geared his efforts toward supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid despite his recent arrest on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

A video circulating on social media shows Gibson wearing his “NI**AS 4 TRUMP” t-shirt and blasting the former president’s four indictments on racketeering charges along with 18 co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Gibson was standing outside Fulton County jail in Atlanta, where Trump was arrested and booked on Thursday, Aug. 24. He reposted the video to this Facebook page to announce the controversial t-shirts would be “on sale tomorrow.”

“I’m here to support President Trump,” Gibson says before explaining why he supports the former Commander-In-Chief amid his recent arrest and mug shot that was made public on Thursday.

“You wanna know why I support President Trump? Because they done did Black men like this for decades,” he declared.

“Make up charges so I know Trump is innocent.”

The failed New York gubernatorial candidate called out the “corrupt, two-tiered justice system” he feels is on a witch hunt against the former president and proudly showed off his controversial t-shirt.

“That’s why I’m here to show my support as a Black man for Trump and I’m wearing my shirt ‘NI**AS 4 TRUMP 2024,” he said.

Gibson blasted Trump’s current indictment as “bullsh*t” and Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, leading the investigation into the former president. According to Gibson, Fani went to school with his sister and became “a puppet for the white liberal.”

The former political hopeful also believes the indictments will only strengthen support for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. In fact, Gibson thinks Trump should be “king.” When asked for his name, Gibson proudly referred to himself as “Ni**as for Trump 2024.”

That’s when a fellow Trump supporter who happens to be white called Gibson the N-word.

“That’s my ni**a,” the white man said while pointing at Gibson.

You can’t make this stuff up.

RELATED CONTENT: Donald Trump’s Mugshot—First-Ever Of A Former President—Released