Don Lemon and Fiancé Tim Malone Invited To Attend Respect for Marriage Signing at White House

CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon and his fiancé Tim Malone were invited to the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act. Biden signed the same-sex and interracial marriage protection bill on Dec. 13.

The Respect for Marriage Act gives federal protection to interracial and same-sex couples and requires that same-sex couples be considered married in every state provided they are legally married.

“Today is a good day,” said Biden. “This law — and the love it defends — strike a blow against hate in all its forms. And that’s why this law matters to every single American, no matter who you are or who you love.”

“This shouldn’t be about conservative or liberal, red or blue. No, this is about realizing the promise of the Declaration of Independence, a promise rooted in sacred and secular beliefs, a promise that we’re all created equal.”

Lemon appeared on CNN from the White House ceremony and said the couple immediately accepted the invitation.

“It will affect us. We are happy to be here to witness this moment. When we got the invitation from the White House, I said immediately, absolutely, we want to come and experience this,” said Lemon.

Malone, who is a luxury real estate executive in New York, shared pictures from the momentous occasion on Instagram with a caption.

“Honored to have witnessed such a monumental moment for equality 🌈 Love wins. Thank you @whitehouse @potus @flotus 🇺🇸 #respectformarriageact.”

Several musicians performed at the signing including singer Sam Smith, who performed “Stay With Me” prior to the signing. Cyndi Lauper was also in attendance and performed “True Colors” as Biden signed the bill. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington also performed.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed last month in the Senate, with just 12 Republican Senators joining the Democrats to pass the bill. The House passed the bill on Dec. 8. Thirty-nine Republicans joined the Democrats and Independents to pass the bill.