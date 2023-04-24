After 17 Years, Don Lemon Has Been Terminated From CNN

In a surprising move, CNN has terminated controversial its popular host Don Lemon.

The cable network tweeted a statement announcing that it has parted ways with Lemon after 17 years.

“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon, who seemed quite surprised, sent a Tweet saying that no one from management informed him of his status directly.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Recent controversies may have doomed his long tenure with the network.

Earlier in April, Variety released a report that showed almost 15 years of alleged antics that made Lemon look like a behind-the-scenes terror who used charm and name-dropping to avoid harsher punishment.

In February, the veteran on-air correspondent made ageist and sexist remarks toward presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. He was taken off the air, and the network announced he received “formal training.”

On Feb. 20, the CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, emailed employees about the incident.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht wrote. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continue to listen and learn. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with…fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes.”