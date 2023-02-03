Don Lemon Screamed at Co-Host Kaitlan Collins, So Boss Made Him Take a Day to ‘Cool Off’

CNN personality Don Lemon allegedly screamed at his CNN This Morning co-host after accusing her of interrupting him while they were on air.

According to sources, the New York Post reported that after a Dec. 8 broadcast of the morning show, Lemon had an altercation with co-host Kaitlan Collins, accusing her of “interrupting” him on air. The verbal attack left Collins shaken up as she was “visibly upset” and abruptly left the studio.

The incident happened off-camera in front of other staffers who witnessed Lemon screaming at Collins.

Two sources who knew about the situation stated that the commentator approached his c-host after the airing of the show’s Thursday, Dec. 8 broadcast. He yelled at her in front of the staff and accused her of “interrupting” him while the two were on air.

“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” a source told the newspaper.

News of the incident was told to CNN CEO Chris Licht, and he did not like what he heard, according to one source. Another person with knowledge of what happened said that a producer spoke to Lemon at the direction of Licht and instructed Lemon not to come on set the next day so he could “cool off.”

After that fateful situation, Collins wants to spend as little time around Lemon as possible.

“At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible,” a source with knowledge of the situation stated. “It’s messy.”

A CNN rep said that Collins has recently been on assignment as the chief correspondent for the show.

“The intent was always for the anchors to get out from behind the news desk, and they are doing an extraordinary job taking viewers inside the most important news stories of the day.”

The New York Post reached out to both co-hosts but received no responses. Although a representative from CNN also declined to comment on the incident, a statement was given to the newspaper.

“In just three months, these anchors have created a compelling morning show that breaks news and drives the conversation.”