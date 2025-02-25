News by Sharelle Burt Don Lemon Lets Megyn Kelly Have It Over Joy Reid Comments, Telling Her ‘Go F— Yourself’ Lemon dragged Kelly down for seemingly being a “mean girl” of the industry.







Former CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed ex-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly for celebrating the cancellation of Joy Reid’s MSNBC show, telling her “go f‑‑‑ yourself.”

During the Hot Topic segment of YouTube’s The Don Lemon Show, Lemon stood in solidarity with Reid, shouting her out for supporting him when he was shunned from CNN in 2023. With an expletive-filled speech, the journalist called Kelly out for being the worst person on television, a racist, and anti-women when she claims to be an advocate while sipping from a Megyn Kelly Today mug, calling them “tears.”

Seemingly mocking the same advice she gave to the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Lemon did the same for Kelly. “Let me just say to Megan Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f‑‑‑ yourself,” Lemon said before taking another sip from the mug.



Reid’s evening MSNBC news show, The ReidOut, aired its last episode on Feb. 24 after the show was abruptly canceled in late February following a line-up shakeup. After Reid posted an emotional response, Kelly continued to poke fun at her, claiming Reid “mocked the tears of every white person” and no one should feel sorry for her. “Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight,” Kelly wrote.

“She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T.”

Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her.

WE DON’T. https://t.co/Wk1zv7wZd3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025

As Lemon dragged Kelly down for seemingly being a “mean girl” of the industry and claimed her revamp is based on being a troll, several “Lemonheads” agreed with his viewpoints. One viewer said she was “feigning for Elon Musk’s attention,” while another labeled her as another Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

Other legislative dignitaries and media colleagues have also stood in solidarity with Joy Reid, including one of MSNBC’s biggest stars, Rachel Maddow, and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. According to The Hill, both women opened up their shows by showing respect for Reid. Maddow took things up a notch and specifically called the network out for its lack of nonwhite anchors, calling her colleague’s firing a “mistake.”

Lemon ended his show by highlighting the convenient number of changes happening on networks related to anchors of color, including NBC’s Lestor Holt, who announced he would be stepping down from NBC Nightly News after 10 years behind the desk.

RELATED CONTENT: Don Lemon Asks Time Magazine ‘What Are You Doing?’ Naming Donald Trump ‘Person Of The Year’

