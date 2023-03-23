Not Again: Donald Glover Accused of Hating Black Women After Comparing ‘Swarm’ Character to ‘Animal’

Donald Glover’s “Swarm” has the multifaceted entertainer facing a new era of claims about how much he allegedly “hates Black women.”

The Atlanta creator is back in the spotlight amid the release of his new Amazon Prime dark comedy Swarm. The series tells the story of a Black female superfan who embarks on a disturbingly violent adventure for the love of her favorite pop artist.

Actress Dominique Fishback stars as the lead character Dre, the obsessed Houston-based fanatic of R&B star Ni’jah. Glover recently opened up to Vulture about keeping Fishback in the dark regarding Dre’s backstory.

“I kept telling her, ‘you’re not regular people. You don’t have to find the humanity in your character. That’s the audience’s job,” he explained.

Glover noted Fishback’s struggles during filming due to not knowing where to take her character.

“She really was lost a lot of the time,” Glover said before sharing his advice for Fishback “to think of it more like an animal and less like a person.”

Glover continued: “It reminds me of how I have a fear of dogs because I’m like, ‘you’re not looking at me in the eye, I don’t know what you’re capable of.’”

The Community star, who also raps under the moniker Childish Gambino, came under fire on social media after writer Alex Jung highlighted Glover’s comments on Twitter.

“oh he’s not beating the allegations,” Jung tweeted along with a link to the article.

“Dude just hates black women so much Lmfao,” one user wrote in response.

“HE SAID THE QUIET PART OUTLOUD lol I hope folks are paying attention,” added someone else.

It’s not the first time Glover has been accused of offering a skewed portrayal of Black women. The Emmy Award winner faced the allegation so much that he vaguely addressed them in an eccentric interview he conducted with himself for Interview Magazine in April 2022.

“Are you afraid of Black women?” he asked himself.

“Why are you asking me that?” Glover told himself in response.

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” Glover’s fictional interview version of himself asked.

“I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness,” he responded.

Glover faced criticism at the time for not exactly addressing the allegations. Now, his latest comments on his Black women-led psycho-thriller have seemingly heightened the speculation.