Donald Glover and Brother Join Forces for ‘Lando’ Limited Series

Donald and Stephen Glover are taking their screenwriting skills to a galaxy far, far away. The brothers are uniting on a project to expand the Star Wars franchise in the upcoming Disney+ series, Lando.

Based on the fan-favorite character, Lando Calrissian, the show will detail his younger years, with Donald expected to reprise his role from the 2018 movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Donald Glover’s take on the role, originally portrayed by Billy Dee Williams, was well-received by critics and audiences alike. While Lando is finally getting his time in the spotlight, the show is currently being developed in a limited episode format.

It’s safe to assume that Star Wars fans are excited for an update on the series, which was announced almost three years ago to be in the planning stages. No word yet on when the series will premiere.

According to Above the Line, the Glover siblings are replacing Justin Simien, who reportedly withdrew from the series to direct Disney’s Haunted Mansion. The news of the duo latching on was kept secret for months.

Regardless, the spinoff series is highly anticipated, especially with Donald now officially connected. While he nor his brother have commented directly on their latest gig, they have collaborated on multiple projects in the past, including FX’s acclaimed series, Atlanta, which made Donald a household name. Most recently, the siblings partnered to create Swarm for Amazon Prime, which is up for two Primetime Emmy Awards this year.

However, the duo is not breaking any picket lines to be part of the series. The announcement stated that both brothers signed onto the project before the ongoing WGA strike, and are abstaining from working in any projects alongside their fellow writers.

