Donald Glover Reveals Stroke Forced Him To Cancel His World Tour







Donald Glover is opening up about the stroke he had last year that put a stop to his Childish Gambino New World Tour.

The Grammy-winning rapper took the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw on Nov. 23, where he revealed the health scare that struck during the Louisiana stop of his 2024 world tour. Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, said he was performing when he suddenly felt a “really bad pain in [his] head.”

“I did the show anyway,” he said in a video clip shared on X. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’”

“Everybody has 2 lives and the 2nd life starts when you realize you have 1” Damn man pic.twitter.com/XxMjYLo29S https://t.co/to5nocl2yb — Wost🕷️ (@mosthiphop) November 23, 2025

Adding a touch of somber humor, Glover referenced Jamie Foxx’s 2023 health scare, which was later revealed to have been caused by a brain bleed that resulted in a stroke.

“And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” Glover quipped.

“That’s really like the second thing,” he added. “The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’”

The “This is America” singer went on to share that he underwent multiple surgeries after doctors “found a hole in his heart.” He ended his reveal expressing his love for his fans.

“They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover continued. “You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.”

The “Redbone” singer also encouraged fans to live their lives to the fullest.

“If we have to do this again, it can only get better,” he said.

The stroke revelation comes a year after Glover announced he was canceling the rest of his North American and European tour. At the time, he confirmed his hospitalization but did not disclose the medical issue behind it.

