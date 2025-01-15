News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Donald Trump Claims His ‘Historic Victory’ In the Election Led To Peace Agreement Between Israel And Hamas Donald Trump announces that a peace agreement has been reached in the Middle East and cites his election win.







Incoming President Donald Trump has announced a deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas that will release the hostages being held since Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning amid growing reports of a peace agreement being reached in the Middle East for a ceasefire.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

While President Joe Biden and his administration have been working around the clock to reach a deal before Biden’s term ends on Monday, Trump beat the White House to the punch on social media by announcing the agreement and seemingly taking credit.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House,” Trump continued. “Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White Hous, and my administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

President Biden has since acknowledged the ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of continued negotiations for a permanent truce. Prior to his inauguration, Trump warned that “all Hell will break loose” if the hundreds of Israeli hostages were not freed by noon on Jan. 20th.

As the news unfolded, Marco Rubio, the likely incoming Secretary of State, pointed out during his confirmation hearing that Trump’s advisors had collaborated closely with current Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s team to finalize the deal, with the Qatari government playing a crucial role as intermediaries.

The Qataris are scheduled to hold a press briefing soon to announce the deal officially. President Biden will also address the media, according to the White House. Under the agreement, 33 hostages are expected to be released as early as this weekend, forming the first group to be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has stated that a ceasefire deal has not yet been finalized, with some unresolved details. But, many hope that “details will be finalized tonight.” The announcement follows 466 days of conflict after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Gaza’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has climbed above 46,000.

