Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Donald Trump Mocked With 43-Foot-Tall Naked Statue Outside Las Vegas While taking on Trump's likeness, the statue makes its own assumptions about more sensitive areas.







Donald Trump’s complete package is on display and in a big way. A 43-foot-tall naked statue was unveiled just outside Las Vegas on Sept. 27.

One might see the larger-than-life figure on a drive from Sin City to Utah through Interstate 15. The figure, complete with a protruding gut and blonde hair, bears enough resemblance to Trump that most can immediately tell. An Instagram account shared the 702-times-reposted images of the statue.

While taking on his likeness that the public often sees, the statue makes assumptions about more sensitive areas. The nude figure towers over the highway, offering those who dare to look a peek at his envisioned private parts. According to whoever created the monstrous figure, there’s little “down there” to gawk at.

TMZ reported the figure with its teeny genitals holds the name “Crooked and Obscene.” Its apt title comes from the unattractiveness of the figure itself and how the artist views its political muse.

The installation weighs approximately 6,000 pounds. Moreover, the artist wanted the hefty piece to be as interactive as possible. The unknown person even included strings over the arms, making the figure a marionette that can move when prompted.

While this version of Trump may stump viewers just like the real-life person, it’s apparently meant to do exactly that. As the election draws near, the artist reportedly wanted the piece to spark conversation about the GOP nominee.

However, the creator is not the first to approach this in this way. When Trump first ran in 2016, multiple naked, yet quite smaller, statues were erected, and one even sold for $28K.

While the artist’s intentions for the statue after the election are unclear, it surely will raise eyebrows across Nevada, especially on Trump’s lower half.