by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Donald Trump To Attend NABJ Convention As Journalists Bash The Decision The announcement drew immediate backlash given Trump's history of insulting Black reporters.









Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, to much dismay. The event will take place in Chicago starting July 31.

Trump’s campaign revealed the news on July 29. He will engage in a Q&A session with three Black women journalists on the convention’s opening day.

In line with the NABJ’s mission, the questions will focus on the issues important to the Black community. The event will be moderated by ABC News’ senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, The Faulkner Focus’s Harris Faulkner, and Kadia Goba at Semafor.

The announcement drew immediate backlash, with critical journalists calling the invitation irresponsible and “extremely disappointing.” Ashley Nicole Moss, an analyst at CBS Sports, argued that Trump’s attendance undermines the convention’s purpose of uplifting Black journalists.

“Extremely disappointing from [NABJ],” wrote Moss. “This is supposed [to] be a safe place for Black journalists to connect/network. It’s a space to uplift current and upcoming journalists. To remind each other that we belong. He has absolutely ZERO business being in a room like that/this.”

The former president does have a history of demeaning Black female reporters. In 2018, he told CNN’s Abby Phillip that she “asks a lot of stupid questions.” However, his response stemmed from her inquiry about then-acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker “rein[ing] in special counsel Robert Mueller. That same year, he referred to White House Correspondent April Ryan as a “loser,” as reported by Politico.

Trump’s pattern of insulting the press, particularly African Americans and other minorities, did not disappear from journalists’ minds either. Dave Jordan, a former journalist who works in publicity, criticized the NABJ for including him despite his attacks.

“Why on earth would @NABJ engage with a man who repeatedly vilifies and debases the free press? This is beyond comprehension. SMH,” expressed Jordan.

Although he won the NABJ’s Journalist of the Year in 2023, Jim Trotter called the conversation a “poor decision.”

Furthermore, X user and filmmaker Morgan Elise Johnson also noted how none of the moderators represent Black media platforms.

NABJ’s President, Ken Lemon, emphasized that the organization is nonpartisan to X. Moreover, he referred to the opportunity to “ask the tough questions” on behalf of the Black community.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” said Lemon. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

Sports writer Jemele Hill also urged journalists to be willing to “tackle” Trump, given his status as a presidential hopeful.

“As journalists, we can never be afraid to tackle someone like Trump,” stated Hill. “The reality is that he is running for president and needs to be treated as such. Being questioned by journalists is part of the job and especially important in the company of Black journalists. Mainstream media keeps trying to convince us that he actually is gaining support among Black people. Let’s see if it’s true.”

ABC7 reported that Vice President and assumed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris also received an invitation. However, she has not confirmed her appearance to the public. It is customary for the NABJ to invite presidential candidates.

While only registered attendees can see Trump’s session in person, viewers can live-stream the event on NABJ’s YouTube and Facebook pages.