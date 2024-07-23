Boy, Bye! Donald Trump’s Believes His Own Hype About Taking ‘A Bullet For Democracy’

Former President Donald Trump claims he is proud to take “a bullet for democracy” after celebrating U.S Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation on his Truth Social platform.

Cheatle was put under pressure from lawmakers to resign after a lapse in security resulted in the GOP presidential candidate being injured in his right ear. In her resignation letter, Cheatle called the decision “difficult.” “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director,” Cheatle wrote on Jul. 23. She admitted that on the day of the shooting, Jul. 13, the agency “fell short” of its mission “to protect our nation’s leaders.”

Trump was allegedly hit with a bullet during a rally in Pennsylvania on Jul. 13. The chaotic incident resulted in one supporter dead and others injured.

The only person who took a bullet for democracy was Corey Comperatore. pic.twitter.com/LSWl7xa6os — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) July 23, 2024

Trump’s words were mocking comments he made during another rally in Michigan where he was defending himself against claims that he is a “threat to democracy.”

“They keep saying ‘he’s a threat to democracy.’ I’m saying, what the hell did I do for democracy?” he told a crowd of supporters.

“Last week, I took a bullet for democracy! What did I do against democracy? Crazy.”

– #Trump (noticeably w/out the ear bandage he sported all week long during the #DNC) #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/zFivlN0c2h — BG, X-Men ‘97 (@TheBGates) July 20, 2024

Cheatle’s resignation comes just one day after she was chastised by legislators on the House committee. She recognized “significant” and “colossal” problems with the security at the rally but stood firm on being “the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time.”

According to CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the former leader’s resignation was “overdue” as it is “incredibly important” to protect all presidents. “We have to rebuild the American people’s faith and trust in the Secret Service as an agency,” Johnson said.

“It has an incredibly important responsibility in protecting presidents, former presidents, and other officials in the executive branch, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Spectators on social media called the former President out for his lack of empathy and pointed out how the bandage on his ear, which many were seen wearing during the Republican National Convention, has mysteriously disappeared. “He didn’t take it for Democracy. He took it for Donald Trump. And they couldn’t even spell his name right when they used it for a prop,” @lauracameron_ wrote.

He didn't take it for Democracy. He took it for Donald Trump. And they couldn't even spell his name right when they used it for a prop. — Laura Cameron🌊 (@LauraCameron__) July 23, 2024

Another user called it “fake news” since Trump did not appear to have a scab. “That’s fake news. I was bigly shot in the ear. But it’s looking pretty good today don’t you think? Not even a scab,” @apbamlb1987

That's fake news. I was bigly shot in the ear. But it's looking pretty good today don't you think? Not even a scab. pic.twitter.com/3mcM69yuTJ — APBAmlb1987 (@apbamlb1987) July 23, 2024

Shortly after Cheatle resigned, the Department of Homeland Security announced Secret Service Deputy Director Ronald Rowe would be taking over the role.