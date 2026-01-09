Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Donnie McClurkin Responds To ‘Contrived And Untrue’ Allegations In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Donnie McClurkin is calling out his accuser's "untrue" allegations in new sexual assault lawsuit.







Donnie McClurkin is calling out the “contrived and untrue” allegations made in a bombshell new sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former assistant.

The Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor took to Instagram on Jan. 8 to post a full statement from his attorney, denying Giuseppe Corletto’s claims of having abused Corletto after the latter sought spiritual guidance in 2003. According to McClurkin, the allegations made in the recently filed lawsuit are “categorically false.”

“Many of you are aware of the profane allegations of sexual assault/rape and coercion that have been recently lodged against me. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that these allegations are contrived and untrue,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And sexual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many, and not to be used frivolously. True survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told!”

McClurkin’s statement comes days after Giuseppe Corletto filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on Jan. 2, accusing the three-time Grammy winner of sexually abusing him over several years while he worked as McClurkin’s personal assistant. Corletto alleges the abuse occurred during so-called “pray the gay away” sessions and continued in the years that followed, claims McClurkin’s attorney, Greg Lisi, has forcefully denied.

“At no time did Pastor McClurkin engage in any form of sexual abuse, assault, or sexual coercion of Mr. Corletto,” the attorney said. “The claims set forth in the lawsuit grossly mischaracterize their interactions, which occurred over a decade, and some accusations over 2 decades, ago. All these allegations are contradicted by the real facts.”

Corletto’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said he hopes the lawsuit will bring his client “some measure of justice,” adding that he believes McClurkin exploited someone who was struggling to reconcile his sexuality with his religious beliefs.

