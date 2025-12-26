Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested

A 35-year-old Edison man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a former Broadway performer on Sunday morning, authorities announced.

Jordan D. Jackson-Small is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child following the death of 26-year-old Imani Dia Smith. The incident occurred just days before Christmas at a residence on Grove Avenue. The second-degree endangering charge reflects the grim reality that Smith’s 3-year-old son was likely present during the violent encounter.

According to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 9:18 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2025. Upon arrival, officers discovered Smith suffering from multiple stab wounds. Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Domestic Violence Investigation

An initial investigation led by Detective Kevin Kirsh of the Edison Police Department and Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Jackson-Small as the suspect. Officials confirmed that the victim and the defendant knew each other before the incident; the family has since identified Jackson-Small as Smith’s boyfriend.

In addition to murder and child endangerment, Jackson-Small is charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

A Legacy on the Stage

The loss has sent shockwaves through the performing arts community. Smith was a gifted artist who achieved professional success at an early age, most notably as Young Nala in the Broadway production of Disney’s The Lion King. Her portrayal was a cornerstone of her early career, a role that required both immense technical discipline and a natural charisma that family members say she carried into every aspect of her life.

Her family described her as a “true triple-threat performer” whose creativity and joy left a lasting impact on those around her. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, and two younger siblings.



“Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s The Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world,” her aunt, Kira Helper, wrote on the GoFundMe page for her fallen niece. “She was a vivacious, loving, and fiercely talented person.”

Support for the Family

The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to assist Smith’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, as they navigate the sudden responsibility of raising their grandson. Beyond immediate funeral costs, the family is grappling with the logistical and psychological aftermath of the tragedy, including specialized trauma counseling for the young boy and the high costs of legal assistance as they prepare for the upcoming criminal proceedings. The family has asked for $75,000 and is close to the goal.

The family noted the particular hardship faced by Smith’s mother, a Broadway and film hairdresser, whose freelance income is significantly impacted by the time required for bereavement and administrative tasks. The fund is also intended to secure long-term support for Smith’s son and the family’s two younger children.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Kirsh at 732-718-8064 or Detective Ankudowicz at 732-745-8083.

