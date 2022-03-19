DON’T COME FOR BLACK WOMEN: White Reggaeton Artist Dragged After Targeting Missy Elliott For Handling Her Business

It’s not an uncommon occurrence for the works of Black American artists to be stolen by white artists (ethnicity aside)– think Jennifer Lopez and Pat Boone. Now, producer-extraordinaire Missy Elliott can be added to the list with a caveat– she got the money she was owed. One of the artists in the lawsuit thought it was a bright idea to come for her in a Spanish-language interview, and his fans harassed the “Lose Control” singer on social media.

On March 9, Jowell– one half of the watered-down Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy, sat down with Molusco TV to discuss a multitude of topics. At the 46:46 mark, the subject of illegally sampling Missy’s 2001 hit single “Get Your Freak On” for the early 2020 Spanish-language hit “Safaera” came up.

Molusco TV host Jorge Pabón asked Jowell, Joel A. Muñoz Martínez, about the “collective error” of not clearing various samples, including Missy’s. Although the “No Te Veo” rapper agreed that he and other artists Bad Bunny, Randy, the recording label and the producer were culpable for not clearing the use of the sample, he seemingly was ok with the idea of stealing someone else’s work and taking credit for it and opined that money became involved because of “Safaera’s” commercial success.

“Had that song been an ordinary song from anyone out there like the one we put out, no one would have gotten into it. That song la jodieron [was f*cked over] because it was so successful,” Jowell told Pabón in Spanish.

The reggaeton artist doubled down on the foolishness by directly saying that “someone” had to have to put Missy on to the song and that she sought “millions” of dollars for the use of the music they stole. He claimed that the “Hot Boy” singer reduced his points significantly with her take.

“I owned between 15 to 30 percent [originally],” he said. After Rimas Entertainments’ label manager Noah Assad negotiated the terms for the sample, Jowell claimed his royalties dropped to one percent.

“Many people think that I was made into a millionaire with ‘Safaera’ but no,” he added.

In the end, Missy rightfully got her bread. What makes Jowell’s actions upsetting is that “Safaera” sampled songs and had 15 composers– yet Jowell chose to single out Missy, a Black woman, for coming to get what was rightfully hers. DJ Playero filed a lawsuit against the artists in October. The reggaetonero was quiet as a church mouse about it.

On March 17, Jowell responded to a tweet that accused him of provoking his fans’ to wrongfully troll Missy after the interview.

“F**k that!” Jowell wrote. “Let them enjoy their money. Its [sic] not you and me enjoying it, right? Let them be happy and talk about something else. Missy don’t even care. Why would you?”

Fuck that! Let them enjoy their money. Its not you and me enjoying it right ? Let them be happy and talk about something else . Missy dont even care . Why would you ? — Jowell (@jowell1) March 17, 2022

The “I Can’t Stand The Rain” singer, who is always a class act, gracefully clapped back, “@jowell1 sadly you mislead all these people to make them think I have 99%. Now, I don’t talk business [online] because that’s messy. But now we are here. I have 25%, and there is six other samples & 15 other writers on this one song. They got percentage also.”

@jowell1 sadly you mislead all these people to make them think I have 99%. Now I don’t talk business on line because that’s messy but now we are here I have 25% and there is 6 other samples & 15 other writers on this one song. They got percentage also… — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 17, 2022

She also gave him priceless advice that Jowell should probably heed.

I’m glad that you now mention that there are many other samples/writers on this track that got their percentages that you hadn’t named. We both in the music business & know how we must clear someone else’s work💜 much love from VA#757💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 18, 2022

After Queen Missy set him straight, Jowell backpedaled his misogynistic anti-Black rhetoric with something being lost in translation.

Missy, something got lost in translation cuz i never said u take 99% thats imposible there are a whole bunch of other peoples in there. Im cool with my 1% . Excuse me , Nothing but love from Puerto Rico to you. We are both in business. Let’s chill and enjoy what we have. Peace ✌🏻 — Jowell (@jowell1) March 18, 2022

The white Boricua even attempted to brown-nose the iconic artist by saying how much the people of Puerto Rico loved her and that they should work together.

We should do something from scratch together, we’ve always admire you . My peoples down in PR 🇵🇷 love how you reply my tweets 😉 All Love Miss ❤️ — Jowell (@jowell1) March 18, 2022

By then, the damage had already been done. Missy’s fans cooked Jowell in Spanish and English on Twitter.

Hahahaha yes @MissyElliott that last line referring…. ‘Yes we both on music business…. clear someone else’s work’ Thats how you respond! Now get your people to work Jowelll pic.twitter.com/himWhToS96 — S⊥ϽIᗡᗡ∀ ƎW SUPPORT MISSY! (@ME_addicts) March 19, 2022

Lo dijiste no lo niegues ahora… Ahora das pa’ tras como el 🦀 porque Missy te respondió y aclaró que lo que dijiste son embustes!!!!

Ridículo, misógino!! Te ca***** verdad?? — Afroboricua ✊🏾 (@becaangel) March 18, 2022

Quién quiere trabajar con ladrones y anti Black boricuas? Paga el dinero que tú la debes. pic.twitter.com/qp014UibOg — Keka Araújo (@KAraujoNWT) March 18, 2022

Who else’s name did you mention other than Missy’s? Now you’re saying there were a whole bunch of people cause you got called out. How is Missy supposed to chill when people are harassing her and calling her racist names because of what you said?!?!? Where’s the apology? — AaronMichael (@iamAMF) March 18, 2022

Lost in translation? You called her cabrona. Stop lying! Mentiroso y cagón encima. #ApologizeToMissy — Inti Soria (@intisoria) March 19, 2022

Nothing got lost in translation, be a man and apologize. You clearly said she stayed with everything. That she was going to sue for millions of $s & Noah made her a deal so she can keep ALL the royalties.✌🏾A fully bilingual Puerto Rican. https://t.co/LjaDsZcdfi — I Am Román-Joy (@RomanJoySays) March 18, 2022

Sis, they way these whitinos cape for this payaso is astounding.. And @MissyElliott is gracious af.. because esta negra would END ERRBODY.. I’d put liens on their shit if they didn’t run my bread and I’d sue for punitive damages and libel. pic.twitter.com/jXuKqMn5fT — Keka Araújo (@KAraujoNWT) March 18, 2022

Jowell has yet to apologize to Missy. But from the way he was gathered on social media, it would behoove him to keep Black women’s names out of his mouth.