SPIDER WARS? DoorDash Driver Arrested After Pepper-Spraying Customer’s Food, Claims She Was Attacking Arachnid

The DoorDash worker seen on surveillance video allegedly spraying a substance on a food order she delivered is in police custody. Her reason for spraying the bag? She claims that she was spraying at a spider.

According to a news release by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Kourtney Stevenson has been arrested. She is facing charges of two counts of Battery Resulting in Moderate Injury as Level 6 felonies and two counts of Consumer Product Tampering as Level 5 felonies.

The incident was caught on camera at a house in Evansville, Indiana, sometime after midnight Dec. 7. Mark Cardin, who placed the DoorDash order from Arby’s that night, said he brought it into the house. As his wife started eating, she had trouble breathing. When he saw her struggling, he went to investigate the bag.

After viewing the bag, he noticed the delivery person had sprayed it. He then reviewed the security camera footage and confirmed that Steveneson had sprayed the bag. He then contacted DoorDash and the police department.

Detectives from the police department then subpoenaed DoorDash records, which identified Stevenson as the delivery driver. After contacting her, she agreed to be interviewed by officers. During the phone call, she admitted to detectives that she did use pepper spray on the bag. However, she told them she did it because she saw a spider, which she is scared of.

Police stated that the overnight temperature was 35 degrees, and spiders in Indiana would not be outside at that temperature and would not be “capable of crawling on exposed surfaces.”

Stevenson later called back to inform them that she would not come in for an interview as scheduled. After issuing a warrant for her arrest, authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky, detained Stevenson the following morning. She is being held without bond pending extradition to Indiana.

“Residents should be able to trust that the food they order for their families is safe,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson. “When someone violates that trust and endangers others, we will respond with urgency, and we will pursue charges. I want to commend our detectives and also thank the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in making this arrest.”

