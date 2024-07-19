Women by Stacy Jackson Dosso Beauty Brings Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair Shop To Philly Dosso Beauty's Philly shop will allow customers to purchase braiding hair and products in-stores, with an option for installs.









Dosso Beauty, a pioneering Black woman-owned brand specializing in hypoallergenic braiding hair, is expanding its reach with the launch of its inaugural brick-and-mortar store and salon in Philadelphia.

This milestone marks a significant step for the company, which has been offering innovative solutions for those with sensitive scalps since 2018. Founder Kadidja Dosso’s personal experience with allergic reactions to braiding hair inspired her to create Dosso Beauty. The new store, situated at 5102 Rochelle Ave, will showcase Dosso Beauty products and provide installation services.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree shared her motivation in an interview with Fox29. I knew that it was the hair itself because I tried to use another brand that said it was clean therapy, and I noticed that it was a different reaction,” she said. “It wasn’t just scalp bumps…My scalp was inflamed, it was purple, and it was unbearable. So I knew that I had to find an option.” She discovered that her experience resonated with many others, stating, “I pulled about 200 women, and…200 plus women told me that they also had the same reaction.”

We did it y’all 🥹 The secret is out and we’re officially opening our FIRST BRICK AND MORTAR STORE and LUXURY BRAID SALON! ✨🎉 Special thank you to the team at @FOX29philly and @AlexHolleyFOX29 for helping us share this special announcement! ✨ pic.twitter.com/foiChfzHI4 — Dosso Beauty ® (@DossoBeauty) June 7, 2024

Dosso Beauty’s mission extends beyond selling organic beauty supplies. According to the company’s website, Dosso aims “to provide a platform for people of color to reinforce the confidence that they have within themselves.”

The brand has already made significant strides. In 2022, Dosso Beauty collaborated with Marsh + Mane, a Black-owned beauty supply retailer in Philadelphia. The previous year, Dosso won Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition HBCU Grand Prize. “It shows that our team’s labor of love for the past three years has truly made a global impact,” Dosso stated on the company’s website. “This opportunity is meant to inspire others to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they face.”

Participation in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program has further propelled Dosso Beauty’s growth. The brand’s products are now available on various platforms, including Amazon and GoPuff, as well as in over 40 independent retail stores across the U.S. As Dosso Beauty continues to evolve, the company focuses on launching new products, improving shipping and delivery options, and enhancing customer engagement and experience.

