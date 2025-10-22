Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Dies In Police Custody In Oakland

Former NFL player Douglas Martin, 36, has died while in police custody after an alleged “brief struggle occurred,” according to the Oakland Police Department (OPD).

The OPD released a statement via its Facebook page stating the department is investigating the “in-custody death” of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back. The incident occurred on Oct. 18, after police officers responded to a report of a break-in. Police were also notified that an individual was experiencing a medical emergency, leading officers to believe it was the same person.

Police said that after finding Martin inside the residence, a brief struggle occurred. Once in custody, Martin became unresponsive. Paramedics arrived, attempted resuscitation on site, and transported him to a local hospital, where further efforts were made, but he later died.

The police officers involved in the incident were placed on paid administrative leave, as the OPD has started an investigation into the matter.

ESPN reported that the agency that represented Martin during his career, Athletes First, stated that his family claimed he was struggling with mental health issues before the incident, and they were seeking help for him.

This is from Doug Martin’s agent Brian Murphy on behalf of his family. It says he battled mental health challenges that “profoundly impacted his personal and professional life.” It also says his parents were trying to get him medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/gQqGKz01ln — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 21, 2025

Athletes First CEO Brian Murphy released a statement: “Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway.”

Martin played in the NFL for seven seasons, spending six with the Buccaneers and his last year with the Oakland Raiders before leaving the league for good in 2019. Prior to being selected by the Buccaneers in 2012 with the 31st pick of the NFL Draft, Martin played his collegiate career with Boise State (2007 to 2011). The running back was a first-team Mountain West All-Conference player twice and ranks in the top 10 in career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at Boise State.

