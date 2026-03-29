Doulas Become Viable Service For All Moms Wanting Holistic Care During Pregnancy

The growing popularity of doulas has made women of all tax brackets get the holistic care they need during pregnancy.

As insurance begins to cover doula care, more expecting women have opted into the historically luxurious experience. Doulas, trained birthing professionals who offer emotional, physical, and wellness support for pregnant women, have now become a mainstream service.

Beyond doctors and nurses, doulas often work as advocates for mothers in the hospital room. Although non-clinical aides, they serve as an extra means of support and guidance for moms throughout each trimester.

However, low-cost insurances like Medicaid to premium options like UnitedHealthcare offer reimbursements for doulas, allowing more women to use these aides for pregnancies. The shift comes as more research finds that doulas can significantly help mothers have healthy births, especially with their dedication to care.

The check-ups with doulas do more than ensure the baby’s health, but also ensure the pregnancy is running as smoothly as possible for mothers. The inclusion has become especially critical for Black mothers as well, who face disproportionate maternal mortality rates.

According to the Black Maternal Health Caucus, Black women are more than three times more likely to die from childbirth complications than their white counterparts. However, a doula’s presence can add that vital care and attention Black mothers need to thrive post-pregnancy.

“Doulas can benefit everybody,” explained Sierra Hill, an employee at the Minnesota health department, to KSL. “Especially communities facing inequities.”

A MACPAC issue brief on Doulas in Medicaid even confirmed that “doula-assisted mothers were four times less likely to have a baby with low birthweight, two times less likely to experience a birth complication for the mother or baby, and significantly more likely to initiate breastfeeding.”

Many hospitals and insurance companies have supported this trend of doulas partaking in the maternal health process, with more working in tandem with medical professionals. Furthermore, doulas frequently provide a level of personal consideration and care that makes clients become family, ensuring pregnant mothers feel safe as they bring new humans to the world.

As they continue to amplify maternal health, especially for disadvantaged mothers, doulas are a growing way for pregnant women to feel championed.

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