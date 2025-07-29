Dr. Dre’s Mixing Console Sold For Record $165K

A mixing console used by legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre was sold for $165,000, an auction record for a hip-hop instrument or studio item.

According to Variety, the sale price bested the $69,000 paid for an E-mu SP-1200 drum machine once owned and used by Wu-Tang Clan’s chief architect, RZA.

Dr. Dre’s old console was auctioned off on the auction website, The Realest.

The person who purchased the SSL 4000 G+ mixing console, which played an integral role in classic hip-hop records by Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, was Ryan Zurrer, who announced the news on social media.

“Grateful to pick up the signature instrument that Dre took the time to perfect the beat…brought the oldies, taught you to smoke trees…still DRE.”

He added that the console, currently housed at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, will be relocated to The Hip-Hop Museum, scheduled to open in the Bronx in New York City in 2026.

This iconic part of hip hop history will be available to the public @thhmuseum because it ain’t no… pic.twitter.com/PrLjbOvTNL — Ryan Zurrer (@kukulabanze) July 25, 2025

The Realest listed that the mixing console, which received 46 bids, was used by Dr. Dre at Record One Studios (Room B) in Los Angeles. The auction house said the SSL 4000 G+ was received from the former general manager of Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, longtime Dr. Dre collaborator and producer Che Pope.

Earlier this year, NBC Los Angeles reported that the producer and city officials unveiled The Andre “Dr. Dre” Young Performing Arts Center at Compton High School. Dr. Dre donated $10 million for the performing arts center.

