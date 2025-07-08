‘Married To Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Trading TV For Politics

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, best known for her cosmetic dentistry and starring role on Bravo’s Married to Medicine, is running for a seat in Georgia’s House of Representatives.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kimes said she is “ready” and “walking in her purpose” to serve areas of DeKalb County, which includes Lithonia, Stone Mountain, and parts of Decatur and Stonecrest.

“I bring a unique and needed voice. A Black woman doctor under the gold dome that’s powerful, that’s respectful, that’s present, and that’s exactly what Georgia needs right now,” she said. “I’m running for state representative in District 93 because I believe this is bigger than politics. This is purpose, this is a calling from God, and when God puts something on your heart, you don’t run from it—you rise up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Heavenly for Georgia (@drheavenlyforgeorgia)

Kimes will launch her campaign with a July 8 public rally and press conference at 5 p.m, according to a press release. Among her goals: affordable and accessible healthcare (including mental health and maternal care) and “police reform rooted in accountability, safety, and justice.”

“I’m not a politician, that’s exactly why I’m the right one for the job. I don’t owe any favors. I’m not part of a political machine,” the dentist and entrepreneur said. “I’m not running for the status quo—I’m running to shake the table.”

Looking to unseat incumbent Democratic leader Rep. Doreen Carter, Kimes’ “Real Life * Real Leadership * Real Change” campaign will rally around preparative education for children, highlighting real-life skills to thrive in areas like entrepreneurship, tech, and financial literacy in addition to heightening an economy that works for all.

“This is a historic moment, and I extend a heartfelt invitation to all my constituents and supporters,” Kimes said. “Join us, lend your energy, and together, let’s demonstrate the impactful force of community power.”

Comments on the video seemingly support the reality television star, one commenter saying with “her politician wig…she means business.” Podcast host Carlos King sent warm congratulations wishes as did fellow Bravo stars like Candice Bassett, who said, “yes, yes, yes!”

Other supporters called her an “inspiration,” while others outside of Georgia said the change is needed. “As an outsider looking in, I say go and make Georgia Heavenly Again,” @21st_centuryafricanman said.

RELATED CONTENT: Thomas G. Sampson Jr., Co-Founder Of Georgia’s First Black-Owned Law Firm, Dies