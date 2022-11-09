'Dr. J' Says Kyrie Irving Won't Lose Basketball Career Over Antisemitism Controversy

Philadelphia 76ers legendary player Julius “Dr. J” Erving rarely speaks out, but he offered his thoughts on Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and the public lashing he’s received after tweeting a link to a controversial antisemitic video.

While Irving found himself in a predicament after refusing to disavow antisemitism after sharing a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! and drawing widespread criticism, Dr. J said Irving would still have skin in the game after it’s all said and done and his career will stand the test of this tumultuous time.

“The owners are greedy,” Dr. J said. “He’s going to end up in the league playing for somebody, no matter how toxic he is.”

“As long as he’s young enough to score those buckets, and do what he does, be Kyrie, he’s going have a job,”

The legendary Philadelphia 76ers player said he just wants Irving to respect the game more and count his blessing to be able to play in the NBA.

“I always thought it was a privilege, an honor, and a blessing to be able to be an NBA player. So, if he could respect that a little bit more, I’d be happy with him sharing my name.”

Last week, the NBA team suspended the controversial point guard when they stated that he is Shams Charania lists the “demands” set forth: ‘Currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets’ after Irving’s “failure to disavow antisemitism” after tweeting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film some consider antisemitic. Before he is allowed to start competing with the Brooklyn Nets again, the point guard is required to satisfy six items that the organization set out for him to do. In a Twitter post,lists the “demands” set forth: