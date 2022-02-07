Dr. Mautra Jones Makes History as the 1st Black Female President of Oklahoma City Community College

Dr. Mautra Jones makes history as the first Black woman to become president of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC). She is also the first woman ever to lead the institution.

Her appointment as the President of OCCC makes her the first Black woman to lead any higher education institution in Oklahoma that is not an HBCU.

With a BA in journalism from the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate of education from Vanderbilt University, Jones has years of experience under her belt.

Jones currently serves as vice president of Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University, which is the only HBCU in Oklahoma. She is the site administrator for the University’s Oklahoma City campus and a member of the Board of Directors for BancFirst.

Jones, who was awarded the 2021 National Mother of the Year by American Mothers Inc., also holds leadership positions in several philanthropic organizations across Oklahoma.

Jones was recently chosen by the Board of Regents of OCCC and is set to start her tenure on Mar. 1.

“I am grateful for, and humbled by, the confidence the Board of Regents has instilled in me,” said Dr. Mautra Jones, according to The Edmond Way.

“For the last half-century, Oklahoma City Community College has played an essential and transformative role in educating our citizens, developing Oklahoma’s workforce, and serving our community. I look forward to joining this tradition, and building a new era of growth, opportunity, and exceptionalism.”

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.