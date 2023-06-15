Dr. Steven Williams Makes The Cut As First Black President The American Society Of Plastic Surgeons

Dr. Stevens Williams is making history after being elected the first Black president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, AfroTech reported.

Williams is the first African-American physician to hold this position in the organization’s 92-year history. Dr. Williams posted on Instagram explaining how “passionate” he is about his career and how he helps his “patients achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their confidence.”

“As president-elect of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, I’m deeply committed to making information about plastic surgery more accessible,” the caption read. “By educating more patients, I believe that we can work together to make safe, informed decisions and achieve the best possible results for everyone.”

The Ivy League-educated surgeon is the founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in Dublin, California. As president of the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world, Williams said sitting in this role brings on an “incredible sense of honor, duty and pride.”

“For me personally, it’s an achievement to be the first African American person to be president at ASPS,” the surgeon said, according to a press release. “I’m really standing on the shoulders of people who came before me.”

Dr. Williams sat on the ASPS board for 15 years, most recently serving as the Vice President of Membership. Within that role, he assisted with growing patient safety practices, expanded international membership, and headed the diversity and inclusion committee.

As President, the Dartmouth grad hopes to expand on the use of technological advances, uplift DEI initiatives, and educate his patients about making smart decisions before being influenced by outside voices, referring to the growing conversations on social media.

“Social media has accelerated the acceptance of plastic surgery,” Williams said to AfroTech. “While the benefits of connecting and being able to find information about plastic surgery is incredibly powerful, it must be balanced with the understanding that social media often presents an unrealistic picture about what life is and what we all are individually.”