Lionel Richie Is Afraid of Plastic Surgery, Credits Good Looks To 'Water, Sleep, and Sex'

Don’t even try to associate Lionel Richie’s good looks with plastic surgery because the music legend says his ageless beauty is all thanks to three key ingredients that don’t include knives and needles.

The “All Night Long” singer was at the eighth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards where he explained why he’s never gone under the knife to perfect his physical appearance, like many of his Hollywood counterparts.

“[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] – and after that you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there,” Richie told Daily Mail. “You try and go back to reset, and you can’t,’ he said, adding: ‘[And] that s*** goes wrong!'”

According to the 73-year-old musician, getting plastic surgery might alter his natural appearance too much ahead of meeting his maker.

“God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me,” Richie jokingly said.

As to what Richie does to maintain his youthful look after more than seven decades of life, the “We Are The World” singer credits his appearance to the wonders a little water, sleep, and good loving will do.

“Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat,” he said about how he takes care of himself. “I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.”

His comments come after he sparked speculation about his ageless appearance during his performance at a concert in celebration of the coronation of King Charles on Sunday night.

“How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young 😳,” one person wrote on Twitter.

How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young 😳 — Hannah Crossley (@Hannn_95x) May 7, 2023

“he’s had so much Botox that’s why😂,” one user wrote in response.

But the answer is no, according to Richie. He’s been dating Swiss-Caribbean model Lisa Parigi since 2014, via Hollywood Life.

With a 40-year age gap between them, Richie likely works hard to keep up with his much younger girlfriend. That hard work is paying off in the form of ageless perfection.

RELATED CONTENT: Lionel Richie to Receive 2022 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize