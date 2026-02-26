Morehouse Alumnus Dr. Willie Underwood III Elected President Of American Medical Association

Dr. Willie Underwood III, a urological surgeon and Morehouse alum, will lead the American Medical Association as its incoming president.

Underwood became the official President-elect last June during the 2025 AMA meeting in Chicago. There, his fellow medical professionals voted for him to lead the association into its next era.

Underwood brings over a quarter-century of experience in medicine, particularly in the surgical field. Underwood has been a pioneering figure in robotic urologic surgery, working innovative medical approaches for 15 years.

Prior to this, Dr. Underwood began his journey through higher education at Morehouse College. Upon graduating with a bachelor’s in biology from the all-men’s HBCU, he continued his medical studies at SUNY Upstate Medical College.

There, he obtained two graduate degrees, including his doctorate in medicine and a master’s in cell biology and anatomy. Following this, he obtained an additional master’s in health management and policy from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

With his advanced degrees in tow, Underwood also co-founded KAPS Biotechnology LLC, holding patents for co-developing a biomarker for prostate cancer. His career has made him a notable voice in medical research, co-authoring over 120 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and published abstracts.

Upon his latest appointment, Underwood expressed his gratitude to lead the institution at this “critical moment” in healthcare and medical advancement.

“It is an incredible honor to be chosen by my peers to represent physicians and the patients we serve at this critical moment for health care and medicine,” Dr. Underwood said in a statement. “The AMA is leading the way in fighting for a rational Medicare payment system, to rein in prior authorization, and reduce physician burnout. I will stand up to advocate for our profession in a way that will inspire, motivate, and activate physicians to join the AMA in our efforts to improve the health of our nation.”

Already a vocal member of the AMA, he previously served on its Board of Trustees in 2019, while also chairing the board in 2023. As a leader in medical innovation, Underwood also held membership in the National Medical Association Commission to End Health Care Disparities, American Urological Association Public Policy Council, as well as board membership for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western and Northeastern New York.

Alongside his medical profession, Underwood also launched a career as a speaker and presenter, with appearances across in-person conferences, radio, and television.

Under his tenure, which begins in June 2026, Underwood will continue advocating for health equity, particularly for both patients and doctors. In a 2024 interview with the National Press, he spoke on the financial strain of health inequities within the U.S., emphasizing the importance of eliminating these barriers to provide quality healthcare.

“Health inequities cost this nation depends on anywhere from $350 billion a year in direct healthcare costs, to $450 billion a year when you include loss of productivity,” Underwood said. “It’s going to be a trillion dollars in direct and indirect healthcare costs by 2040. We’re done if that happens. So we need to figure out how we put things together that change that for the betterment of all of us.

His work will go toward ensuring doctors can perform at their highest level while prioritizing the wellness and treatment of patients, no matter their background.

