News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Mourns Beloved Pediatrician Dr. Booker T. Poe, A Community Staple For Six Decades Dr. Booker T. Poe was one of the Atlanta's first Black pediatricians.







Atlanta is paying tribute to a trailblazer in community health. Dr. Booker T. Poe, one of the city’s first Black pediatricians, passed away on Aug. 31.

Poe was 89-years-old at the time of his passing. After six decades of caring for generations of children. His legacy earned a warm remembrance from City Council members and fellow doctors alike.

Atlanta City Council member Andrea L. Boone called Dr. Poe “a part of our family,” praising his decades of service.

“For over six decades, he served generations of families in Atlanta, becoming a cornerstone for health in the community and a voice for health equity and social justice across Atlanta and beyond. His guidance, advocacy, and love shaped our children’s lives in ways we’ll never forget,” said Boone.

Council member Michael Julian Bond added that Poe went beyond medical care, helping increase immunization access for underserved patients and even influencing pediatric seatbelt laws—a legacy of compassion and advocacy.

. William “Bill” Cleveland, Poe’s longtime friend and colleague, reflected on a career that spanned not just pediatrics but mentorship and community transformation.

“He was more than a physician,” Cleveland said, “he was a mentor, advisor, and steadfast supporter of young doctors. His presence on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in the 1960s marked a turning point for accessible healthcare in our city.”

Dr. Poe’s journey began when he earned his medical degree and set up practice in Atlanta at a time when Black pediatricians were rare. For more than 60 years, he served children across the city, from tightly knit neighborhoods and vulnerable communities, he often staying beyond the clinic hours to make sure no child went without care.

His passing is a profound loss for the city. Dr. Poe is remembered not just for medical skill, but for warmth, mentorship and a deep belief in justice.

