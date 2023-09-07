Drake Boasts His Massive Bra Collection From ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour

As Drake continues performing live as part of his “It’s All A Blur” tour, the Toronto rapper is adding to his collection of fan-gifted bras.

The Grammy award-winning rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 6, to show off the vast collection of bras he’s received in recent months while on tour.

“Remember when we both forgot who the fu*k I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” he captioned his post.

Fans joked with the rapper in response to his seemingly comical post.

“Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour,” one fan wrote.

“bruh got a library full of bras 😭,” added someone else.

Drake has been making waves while on tour thanks in large part to his die-hard female fans who gift the chart-topping rapper with their bras. Last week the “Hotline Bling” rapper held up a massive pink bra one fan threw on stage.

A fan throws the biggest bra at Drake 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0iVjfAM85J — my silly x (@mysillyX) August 31, 2023

It was the latest in a series of bras Drake has received throughout his “It’s All A Blur” tour. In July, one Rhode Island woman revealed herself as the wearer of a 36G-sized bra that was thrown on stage during his live show, Page Six reports.

Drake picked up the bra and asked his fans to help him locate the woman who owned the intimate garment.

“36G?” Drake said after looking at the bra’s tag. “Locate this woman immediately!”

More recently, the rapper jokingly linked his undergarment-gifting with how well his shows are going.

“I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” Drake told the crowd. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s – – t.”

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something,” he added.

While performing in Los Angeles, Drake asked his fans not to throw lingerie onstage since his son, Adonis, was in attendance.

Drake told the crowd last night to keep it PG & keep their bra’s on cause Adonis was there 😭 pic.twitter.com/QgrhX1iUX9 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2023

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you. I can’t talk about ti**ies tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” he said. “So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”