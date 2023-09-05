‘God’s Plan?’: Drake Gifts Fan $50K For Copping Tickets Over Furniture

Drake shelled out $50,000 to one loyal fan who admitted to spending money on the rapper’s tour rather than furnishing their home.

The Toronto native was performing in Las Vegas as part of his “It’s All A Blur” tour and speaking to the crowd when he stopped to read a fan’s sign.

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,'” Drizzy explained in a clip shared by The Shade Room.

“You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Drake used the charitable moment to school his crowd of fans about the importance of considering others since we never know the personal battles people are facing.

“Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight,” Drake explained.

“You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”

Many who viewed the clip judged the fan for seemingly being rewarded after making an irresponsible decision.

“So we are rewarding people for being financially irresponsible?” one person asked.

“Furniture money?? I mean, maybe they didn’t need it that bad but to be rewarded 50k for that??” added someone else.

“It’s ppl out here really struggling while still being responsible.”

This is the latest pricey gift Drake has given one of his fans while on tour. Last month, the “Hotline Bling” rapper gave one woman a Chanel bag for her birthday during his Los Angeles tour stop at the Crypto.com arena.

Drake gives fan in the crowd a Chanel Bag for her birthday; “I give Chanel out like a hug”#drake #drakefans #drakefanpage #champagnepapi pic.twitter.com/Pplmt5OkbQ — FirstNews Music (@FirstNewsMusic_) August 23, 2023

RELATED CONTENT: Drake Reportedly Bought Tupac’s Crown Ring for Over $1M, Making the Item the Most Valuable Hip-Hop Artifact