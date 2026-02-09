The Drake Curse Lives On As Canadian Rapper Loses $1M Betting On New England Patriots

Drake has been suffering losses lately, with the infamous “Drake Curse” still in full effect: Another sports bet has come up short for the Canadian rapper, as he went for a New England Patriots victory in the Super Bowl.

Aubrey Graham, once again, showed the world (via social media) that he was placing a $1 million bet that the Patriots would win Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

But, as short-sighted as Drake has been over the past few years, he wrote on his Instagram post, “Bet against me if you dare 😂😂😂”

As the Patriots were underdogs (for good reason), he would have cashed in close to $3 million, according to the Instagram post, as he placed the bet through Stake, with which he has a partnership. The Seahawks won convincingly, 29-13.

The “Drake Curse” dates back years, as people have called his bets almost sure losing propositions. Drake’s betting habits have drawn widespread attention because of a popular belief that the teams or athletes he supports often lose. The phenomenon, commonly referred to as the “Drake curse,” has been cited by media outlets over the years and closely followed by fans, who react with equal parts amusement and frustration whenever the rapper publicly backs a competitor or places a high-profile wager.

Last year, according to The Toronto Star, Drake reportedly wagered $1,150,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the Chiefs, 40–22.

However, the “curse” took a year off in the 2024 Super Bowl, when he doubled his money after wagering $1.5 million that the Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime, allowing the OVO label owner to take home $2.3 million.

The Drake Curse counts the following as victims: tennis legend Serena Williams, boxer Anthony Joshua, the Toronto Raptors, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Golden State Warriors, to name a few.

