Drake Loses $565K In Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Boxing Match Bet

After being knocked out by Kendrick Lamar in a lyrical battle, Drake took the financial loss at the sports betting table.

Drake’s (bad) luck is back on track after the Canadian superstar lost yet another large wager when he reportedly lost $565,000 betting on another sports event.

According to The New York Post, the “Drake Curse” has been reinstated as the “Best I Ever Had” recording artist placed a bet on boxer Tyson Fury in his matchup for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk. That proved the wrong move as Fury lost the boxing match in a split-decision ruling that gave Usyk the victory.

The loss was the first for Fury (34-1-1) as he received a score of 114-113 from one judge, while the two others scored 114-113 and 115-112 for Usyk (22-0).

The infamous “Drake Curse” has followed the “Thank Me Later” recording artist for several years. People started referring to Drake’s betting habits as such because anytime Drake places a bet or shows support toward a sports team or meets an athlete, they allegedly suffer a defeat. Over the years, various media outlets have reported on this so-called curse, and fans have watched in either glee or despair when they found out that Drake was a supporter of a team or athlete.

Several victims of the alleged curse include tennis legend Serena Williams, boxer Anthony Joshua, the Toronto Raptors, MMA fighter Connor McGregor, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Golden State Warriors.

Drake reportedly lost $400,000 when he bet that Jake Paul would win by knockout against Tommy Fury, but Paul lost the match by split decision. He also lost $1 million in 2022 when he bet on Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although the team did win, the game was decided by penalty kicks.

He also lost 2 million Canadian dollars in November 2022 when UFC competitor Alex Pereira knocked out Israel Adesanya.

