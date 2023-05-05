Drake Lists His Beverly Hills Mansion on the Market for $88M

October’s Very Own recording artist, Drake, recently listed his Beverly Hills mansion on the market.

According to Elle Decor, the Canadian rapper is selling his house for $88 million. He only purchased the property last year for $75 million. English pop singer Robbie Williams was the previous owner who sold it to the former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor.

Williams bought the property in 2015 for $33 million and renovated it into a more contemporary style. Mansion Global reported that the estate is nearly 20 acres, as the property is being billed as an “exquisite celebrity compound.” Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates have listed the property.

The listing describes it as “perfectly suited for grand-scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections,” with canyon, city, and ocean views.

The main house reportedly has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, with formal living and dining rooms. Also included is a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast room, a library, and two family rooms—one that can be used as a screening room.

It’s unknown why the “Hotline Bling” singer is selling the property, but if he is flipping houses, it’s right in line with him selling Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a pair of ranches for $12 million last year. According to Dirt, Drake still has property in Canada, owning a 50,000-square-foot mansion in the Bridle Path neighborhood in Toronto.

This is the same home that was reportedly burglarized in January by a man seen leaving the house, allegedly stealing artwork, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police had been called to the house by Drake’s security team but by the time the cops arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled. The Los Angeles Times reported that after police officers reviewed security footage, they identified the alleged suspect, caught him later near the property, and arrested him for burglary.