Drake’s Los Angeles Home Allegedly Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Drake’s Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized late on Thursday. The suspect, a man who was seen leaving the house, has been arrested after allegedly stealing artwork, Los Angeles Times reported.

Police were alerted to the incident by the Canadian’s rapper security. By the time the cops arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled. Police conducted a search around the neighborhood. Hours later, a man matching the description of the suspect was seen walking down a street, sources told Los Angeles Times.

It’s not known what art objects were taken from the rapper’s home, but the multi-Grammy-Award winner’s collection includes works by Andy Warhol, KAWS, Damien Hirst and Takashi Murakami.

The 36-year-old hitmaker, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was not at home at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, this was not the first burglary at a home owned by the “God’s Plan” singer.

In March 2021, police in Canada arrested an unidentified woman after she reportedly tried to break into Drake’s 35,000-square-foot home in Toronto.

In April 2017, Drake’s former home in Hidden Hills, Calif. was also allegedly targeted by a burglar, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

A 24-year-old woman from Columbia, S.C., was arrested for felony residential burglary, but her case was later dismissed. The woman allegedly “consumed a Sprite, a Fiji water and a Pepsi” while in the house, police told Entertainment Tonight.

In other news, the 6 God recently performed at Harlem’s famed, Apollo Theater. During the show, which spanned over two days, Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and all four members of Harlem collective The Diplomats – Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey.

“My dream for doing the Apollo would be to share the stage with these legendary, legendary guys,” Drake said. “First of all, we wouldn’t be here, but we wouldn’t have talked the same, dressed the same, walked the same. You guys influenced me and my brothers so much.”

Back in Nov. 2022, Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative album, Her Loss. The 16-song album features production from Noah “40” Shebib, Lil Yachty, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin and others, along with a lone guest feature from Travis Scott.