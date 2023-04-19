Draymond Green Stomping On Domantas Sabonis’ Chest Leads to One-Game Suspension

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green reacted to an opposing player grabbing his ankle during a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings by stomping on his chest. For that action, the National Basketball Association has suspended the championship Warrior for the next playoff game.

The NBA announced that Joe Dumars, executive vice president, Head of Basketball Operations, said Green had been suspended. Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts during league play likely factored into the decision to keep him out of the next Warriors-Kings playoff contest.

When the two teams meet on April 20, Green will sit out the game to serve his suspension at Chase Center, the Golden State Warrior’s home.

The incident that led to Green’s suspension occurred with seven minutes left in the game on Monday, April 17. After a shot had been taken, Sabonis fell to the basketball court, and with Green within reach, he grabbed and held Green’s right ankle. Green yanked his leg from Sabonis’ grip and forcefully stepped on the Kings player’s chest in retaliation. The referee saw the vicious action and blew the whistle to stop the game. Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected from the contest. Since Sabonis initiated the action, he was assessed a technical foul.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

The play that led to the suspension can be seen in this video clip:

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

The Warriors lost the playoff game 114-106 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

NBC Sports reported that Sacramento’s All-Star center suffered a sternum contusion after the stomping incident. The Kings released a statement regarding Sabonis.

“The Sacramento Kings announced today that center Domantas Sabonis received a medical evaluation that included X-ray imaging on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Results showed Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday, April 17. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors.”