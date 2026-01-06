News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton ‘Dressed For The Part’ Boutique Opens On Rikers Island 'This idea began years ago when I first reached out to DOC about establishing a space where incarcerated men could access proper business attire. This boutique is more than a project; it’s a legacy,' said Kevin Livingston, founder of 100 Suits.







A men’s boutique, “Dressed for the Part,” has been launched at New York City’s Rikers Island prison through a partnership between the New York City Department of Correction (DOC) and 100 Suits.

The DOC announced that the boutique is located at the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island. This continues the partnership between the DOC and 100 Suits, which has been in place since 2016. The organization empowers underserved and marginalized communities by providing professional attire, workforce development, and community development programs to inmates.

“A suit is so much more than stitching and fabric — it may support someone’s confidence to pursue opportunities once they return to the community,” said NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie in a written statement. “Effective, well-designed programs like this not only foster personal reform but also contribute to safer, stronger facilities. When we invest in people, we improve our jails—and ultimately, our city.”

The two entities have worked together, with 100 Suits offering inmates comedy shows, holiday meals, poetry slams, and other programming designed to promote dignity, healing, and community connection.

Dressed for the Part will offer business wear, including suits, ties, formal pants, button-up shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. There are on-site fitting rooms and mirrors for personalized fittings. The boutique will provide an upscale shopping experience, supporting individuals in custody with the essentials they need for court appearances, job interviews, program graduations, and reentry into society.

“I am beyond excited to officially launch this 100 Suits Boutique in partnership with the Department of Corrections,” said Kevin Livingston, founder of 100 Suits. “This idea began years ago when I first reached out to DOC about establishing a space where incarcerated men could access proper business attire. This boutique is more than a project; it’s a legacy. A legacy rooted in restoring dignity, instilling confidence, and building futures for those who’ve often been forgotten. I look forward to continuing this deep and meaningful relationship with the Department of Corrections through this vision. Together, we are not just changing clothes, we are changing lives.”