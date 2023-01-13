'Drink Champs' Signs Audio Exclusive Licensing Deal With Warner Music Group Podcast Network

Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s (WMG) in-house podcast network, announced the award-winning hip-hop podcast series “Drink Champs” will join its network via a new distribution partnership.

Through the collaboration, Interval Presents gained the exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major podcast platforms. The next episode of the weekly podcast series, and the first episode under the Interval Presents partnership, will premiere on January 27.

“Drink Champs” is joining Interval Presents’ impressive programming slate of culture-driven audio content at the intersection of music, pop culture, and social impact alongside “Rap Radar” hosted by renowned music journalists Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson, “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams,” “The Last Resort” hosted by indigenous artist and activist Xiuhtezcatl, as well as previously announced upcoming projects with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and pop star Jason Derulo.

“‘Drink Champs’ has been at the forefront of cultural conversations for nearly a decade and has created some of the most iconic moments at the intersection of culture and music. They’ve built an incredible platform that we’ve admired from afar, and now we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to Interval Presents,” said Allan Coye, General Manager of Interval Presents and WMG’s Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy & Business Development. “Our collaboration will focus on further amplifying N.O.R.E. and EFN’s unique and unfiltered approach to storytelling and bringing the show to new podcast listeners.”

A long-form podcast with a conversational art for exploring ideas, friendship and the most interesting anecdotes from the hip-hop community, “Drink Champs” is a leader in unconventional, cultural storytelling, making it a natural partner for Interval Presents as the company expands its network.

“I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and joining the all-star team they’ve got. We’re ready to take things to the next level for us and the culture at large! Let’s go!!” said N.O.R.E., rap artist and co-host of the podcast.

“We were impressed with the network’s dedication to the culture and the support we’ve received to expand our show to reach new heights allowing us to further pioneer and break barriers in the space!” said DJ EFN, co-host of the “Drink Champs” podcast.

“Drink Champs” launched in 2015. Each episode features co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN enjoying free-flowing conversations over drinks with special guests and celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle and more. The groups discuss the highs and lows of the hip-hop world from the past to the present, while reminiscing about their careers and events that brought them to today. The podcast recently won Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and was nominated for Best Music Podcast for the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. “Drink Champs” is represented by UTA, which brokered the distribution deal with Interval Presents.

Listen to “Drink Champs” on Apple Podcasts or any major podcast platform, with new episodes released weekly on Fridays beginning January 27. For more information about Interval Presents and future updates, follow along on Instagram and Twitter.