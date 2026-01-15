News by Kandiss Edwards WWDD? Content Creator Druski Parodies The Dramatics Of Mega Church Culture The sketch, shared across Druski’s platforms depicts the comedian clearly playing an exaggerated megachurch pastor.







Content creator and social media comedian Druski sparked online discussion this week after a viral megachurch parody skit.

Druski made fun of megachurch culture, mocking what some see as spectacle and commercialization in parts of modern church culture. The video has generated millions of views and mixed reactions from viewers online.

The sketch, shared across Druski’s platforms, depicts the comedian playing what is clearly a megachurch pastor delivering a flamboyant service with dramatic effects, smoke machines, and loud music. The performance mixes humor, satire, and a little truth.

Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oku5IQE01N — DRUSKI (@druski) January 13, 2026

In one moment from the video, Druski appears suspended above the congregation while Kirk Franklin’s 1998 song “Revolution” plays in the background. While it seems outlandish to some, the scene has played out before in multiple congregations.

Social media users pointed out how the performance was less of a performance and akin to real life. On X @jackfreemanjr observed, “They mad at Druski for joking about megachurch pastors. But you’re not mad at megachurch pastors for giving him the material?”

They mad at Druski for joking about megachurch pastors. But you’re not mad at megachurch pastors for giving him the material? pic.twitter.com/1iMi0w5qtw — Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) January 13, 2026

Others pointed how image and leadership intersect in certain church settings, seen in how Druski’s outfit pointed directly back to the pulpit of Pastor Mike Todd.

Others criticized the video as disrespectful to religious practice and felt some jokes crossed a line by mocking aspects of faith or leadership rather than addressing issues constructively.

Like where do yall think it came from? pic.twitter.com/rITttnWamd — Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) January 13, 2026

While some take offense, many are encouraging others to take note of the critique.

People more upset about Druski's skit at the church, than the "things" that happen at church. pic.twitter.com/lHFrRxx8IK — Noushky (@NotPerfectJustB) January 13, 2026

The debate surrounding the skit touches on broader conversations about the role of megachurches in American religious life and how comedians use satire to question cultural norms. Supporters of the video see it as a catalyst for discussion. Detractors argue that Druski’s video can be misinterpreted as an attack on faith rather than on specific behaviors.

@deyatillluvbrit commented: Finna drop that Druski skit in the family group chat full of bible thumpers and mute the chat. A lil chaos on Wednesday.”

Finna drop that Druski skit in the family group chat full of bible thumpers and mute the chat. A lil chaos on Wednesday 🥰 — Nia Short🖤 (@deystillluvbrit) January 14, 2026

Either way, Druski has done his job: The video has been watched 74 million times on X alone.

