Druski Leads Snipes Back-To-School Campaign Alongside His Comedy Collective

Druski is bringing his comedic flair to a new campaign that’s all about getting kids back to school with a smile.

The actor, comedian, and social media star teamed up with global sneaker and streetwear giant Snipes for its back-to-school campaign, “Style is in Session.” As part of the multiplatform campaign, Druski stars in a branded content series where he’ll bring his signature humor to various school roles, from an over-the-top principal to a no-nonsense gym coach, all while spotlighting Snipes’ latest styles and affordable price points, all in one place.

To keep the campaign true to Druski’s brand and resonate with his 22 million social media followers, the Coulda Been Records founder enlisted a few familiar faces from his comedy crew. Navv Greene steps in as the cafeteria and hall monitor, The Ugliest Rapper Alive plays the rebellious student, Chris Too Smoove dishes out style commentary, and Lou Young takes charge as the detention supervisor.

“I enjoyed working with SNIPES on this campaign,” Druski said in a statement. “It was a collaborative approach on the creative where they gave me the freedom to interject personalities from my world into the content, which helped to organically connect the two spaces. It was entertaining to play various school characters while highlighting SNIPES in a fresh way. I look forward to continued work with SNIPES as they’ve shown they are authentic and true to the culture.”

The digital-first campaign will go beyond social media, bringing real-world impact through exclusive community events, giveback initiatives, in-store and online deals, and back-to-school meet-and-greets with Druski. It’s all part of an effort to create authentic connections between fans, SNIPES, and Druski while spotlighting top product categories like backpacks, footwear, and accessories during one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.

“This isn’t just another back-to-school campaign,” said Kelley Walton, SNIPES USA CMO. “We’re creating buzzworthy, snackable, and shoppable content that speaks to our consumers in an authentic and relatable way. Druski’s connection with our core audience makes him the perfect partner to elevate our brand energy and reinforce us as cultural leaders in sneakers and streetwear.”

“Day One,” the first installment of the “Style is in Session” campaign, debuted on July 7. A follow-up titled “Final Bell” is set to drop later this summer, with the full campaign capturing the entire back-to-school shopping journey.

