NFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested On Gun Charges At LAX

NFL player Duane Brown was arrested over the weekend after airport officials discovered a concealed gun while checking his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
According to The Daily Mail, the former All-Pro was arrested at airport security Saturday. The incident took place at Terminal Six at around 2:00 p.m., as he was flying out of LAX.
The 36-year-old free agent is scheduled to appear at LAX Superior Court on Aug. 3 following his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge..
A video has emerged of Brown being escorted through the airport in handcuffs by police officers.
LAX airport police officer Lt. Karla Rodriguez said Brown was taken into custody and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Jail.
He has been charged with possession of a concealed firearm, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. ABC7 has reported that Brown was held for more than nine hours in lieu of $10,000 bail. He posted bond and was released just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Brown was a first-round draft pick after attending Virginia Tech in 2008 and has been playing in the NFL ever since. He has played for both the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks. He is currently in search of his next team.