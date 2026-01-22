Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Legal Gridlock: Duke Sues Quarterback To Block Transfer Portal Move Darian Mensah stated he wanted to enter the portal, but the school has an NIL agreement with him that they want him to honor







Duke University quarterback Darian Mensah wants to enter the transfer portal to make himself available to another college, but the school filed a lawsuit to prevent him from doing so, citing his NIL (name, image, and likeness) agreement with the institution.

According to CNN, Duke filed a temporary restraining order in Durham County Superior Court in N.C., to block him from entering the portal. The school, instead, wants both sides to go through arbitration to try to iron out the unprecedented situation.

“Mr. Mensah has an existing contract with Duke, which the university intends to honor, and we expect he will do the same,” a Duke Athletics spokesperson said in a written statement to CNN Sports. “The court-ordered temporary restraining order (TRO) issued yesterday ensures he does not violate his contract. The university is committed to supporting all our student-athletes, while expecting each of them to abide by their contractual obligations.”

However, a judge denied the school’s request, but a date has been scheduled in February so both sides can litigate the situation. The ruling doesn’t prevent Mensah from entering the portal, but he is not allowed to enroll in another school until the dispute is settled. Attorneys for the quarterback have requested an earlier date.

The lawsuit states that Mensah was approached by a rival school with an alleged offer to “buyout” the contract with Duke, prompting his decision to enter the portal.

Under the NCAA rules and regulations, other schools may not contact a student-athlete, directly or indirectly, until the student-athlete has entered the transfer portal. At 2:07 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, sports media reports began to circulate that Mensah was considering entering the portal and was being offered a purported ‘buyout’ of his contract with Duke University.”

ESPN reported that Superior Court Judge Michael O’Foghludha, who made the ruling, will not sit on the case due to his status as a Duke booster. Darren Heitner, Mensah’s attorney, said, “The judge, a Duke basketball season-ticket holder, and thus a booster, also recused himself from future proceedings,” Heitner said.

Another judge, Ed Wilson, will hear the case.

Mensah had a spectacular year, throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.

